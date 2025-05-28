Join The 45th Anniversary Ride for the Arts !

Celebrate the 45th Anniversary UPAF Ride for the Arts, presented by Miller Lite, on Sunday, June 1. Enjoy the unique Hoan Loop Course, offering picturesque views of Milwaukee’s lakefront and downtown, exclusively for cyclists. Riders can choose different distance options along the scenic 15-mile route. After the ride, join the UPAF Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park for live entertainment, refreshments, and food trucks. Open to all ages, this event supports local performing arts. Register or donate at https://upaf.org/