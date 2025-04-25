It's Time For Beer Gardens and Golf

It is the time in Wisconsin we all love! Getting outside and enjoying the great weather with friends and family. Milwaukee County Parks can be the perfect backdrop for your gathering. The South Shore Beer Garden is open with new food options and beverages plus a fish fry.

Whitnall Beer Garden opens May 1st 4pm with free beer and root beer for 20 mins at 5pm. Check out the live music series every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings all summer long thanks to Molson Coors and Beer Capitol. Food by Gift of Wings – Pig roasts starting June 1st.

First stop of theTraveling Beer Gardenwill be at brand new stop - Wilson Park on May 14th!

Milwaukee County Park Golf Courses are now open for the season!

· Dretzka Park Golf Course has a renovated pro shop with new flooring, lighting, and a larger retail area. Thy have added new forward tees and continuous asphalt cart paths to improve playability.

At Brown Deer Park Golf Course, formerly host of the PGA Tour’s Greater Milwaukee Open, they are debuting a brand-new 20,000 square-foot practice green this summer. It includes enhanced chipping zones and a dedicated practice bunker, making it one of the premier practice facilities in the region.

Book a tee time now.