Is Your Full Life Secretly Becoming a Frantic One?

September often brings packed calendars, busy schedules, and endless commitments. But according to mindset and leadership coach Donna McKonly, a full life doesn't have to feel frantic. The key is becoming more intentional with your time and energy. McKonly encourages people to examine the expectations driving their decisions, align commitments with their values, and be fully present for the activities they choose. While we can't always control how much is on our plate, we can control how we respond. By setting healthy boundaries, giving ourselves permission to say no, and focusing on what matters most, it's possible to create a life that feels meaningful rather than overwhelming.

Donna McKonly Coaching