Is Your Family Ready for the Back-to-School Routine Reset?

The start of a new school year brings more than backpacks and bus schedules. It can also bring stress, anxiety, and major routine changes for both children and parents. Behavioral Health Clinic is helping families navigate the transition with expert guidance on managing back-to-school challenges.

Licensed Clinical Professionals Samantha Hamann and Benjamin Bechle will discuss how parents can prepare students for success, including when to consider testing, IEPs, or 504 plans. They’ll also share strategies for handling routine changes and avoiding the stress that can build as fall gives way to the busy holiday season.

Whether you're a parent, student, or caregiver, it's important to remember that support is available and asking for help is okay. Learn more at Behavioral Health Clinic or contact the clinic at 855-607-8242.