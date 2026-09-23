Is Milwaukee’s Fall Festival Season the City’s Best-Kept Secret?

Milwaukee is famous for its packed summer festival calendar, but don’t put away those festival shoes just yet. According to Milwaukee Record co-founder and editor Matt Wild, fall may be one of the city’s most underrated seasons for events.

This week alone features a variety of neighborhood celebrations, including the Bean Plant Block Party and Harbor Fest. The festival momentum continues into October with favorites like Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park and Milwaukee Oktoberfest at the Summerfest grounds. Other highlights include the Beet Street Fall Festival, bringing food, music and community together on Milwaukee’s south side.

And for those looking for something uniquely Milwaukee, Milwaukee Record is hosting its annual Roast of Milwaukee comedy show and Flannel Fest later this fall. Whether you're into live music, local food, comedy or community gatherings, Milwaukee’s festival season is far from over.

