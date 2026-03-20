Inclusive Fitness in Milwaukee!

Saturday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, and our Steph Brown stopped by the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center to see how fitness programs there are designed to include everyone. Staff at the JCC are creating welcoming workout routines that focus on ability, confidence, and community.

Steph met with Sam, a JCC member, to learn about his workout routine—and even picked up a few tips on shooting three‑pointers. While Steph wants everyone to know that just because she’s tall doesn’t mean she plays basketball, she did walk away with some improved shooting skills.

To learn more about the JCC’s disability and inclusion programs, visit jccmilwaukee.org.

