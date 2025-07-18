Hundreds of Cars to Attend Lannon's Main Street Car Show

Kim Szymanski joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Cars on Main Car Show in Lannon. Kim will also discuss how important the need for donations is to keep the show running each year.

The car show was started by Jerry Neuman, Dave, and Lucy Bartelt, who ran the show for 5 years. Dennis and Jon Schmidt picked up the show and have run it for the last 15 years.

The event is free for spectators and $10 for cars participating in the show. There will be hundreds of cars in attendance for viewers to see this year on July 27th!

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin for more information, or search "Lannon Cars on Main" on Facebook.

