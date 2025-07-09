How Your Kid Can Learn to Be an Entrepreneur!

Bethany Goff, Milwaukee Market Manager, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how kids are learning and developing small businesses.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market (CEM) is an award-winning non-profit that teaches kids entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership by running their own small business. The organization offers children between the ages of 5-17 a safe space where they can come run mini-businesses. CEM also partner with established events that have a lot of foot traffic to provide the kids with potential customers so the kids can focus on their product, pricing and sales pitch.

This is CEM's first year in Wisconsin, but it began in Utah, where it sold out for five years before expanding out of state. Now, it operates in 46 states, with plans to be in all 50 by the end of the year.

Sign your kids up for a market! Registration is open for our 4 remaining markets in 2025.

Waterford: 7/12

Menomonee Fall: 8/9

Oconomowoc: 8/24

Pewaukee: 11/22

For more information and registration, visit Kids Market