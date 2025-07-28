How You Can Take Your Cooking to the Next Level with a Small Gadget

Chef Kevin Sloan joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how you can take your cooking to the next level with an immersion blender.

Kevin demonstrates how this small cooking appliance can enhance the natural flavors in soups and can also be used in other dishes.

Kevin Sloan's home-cooked Wild Mushroom Soup includes:

1 lb wild mushrooms, think baby portabella, king trumpet, shitake

1 32 oz box mushroom broth

1 T chopped shallot

1 T chopped garlic

½ cup heavy cream

Fresh thyme & parsley

¼ cup sherry

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin to learn more, and be sure to visit Chef Kevin