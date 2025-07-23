How World's Fairs Left a Lasting Impression on Wisconsin

Tom Manus and Kristi Flick Manus, travel writers and authors of Secret Wisconsin and Historic Wisconsin Roadsides, explore the quirky, hidden, and historic gems across the Badger State. Their books were inspired by years of road-tripping. They’ll discuss unique Wisconsin connections to the World's Fairs—from Tommy Bartlett’s million-gallon ski show tank to Leon’s Frozen Custard and the state's retro-futuristic 1964 Pavilion. They'll also highlight Wisconsin’s only remaining whaleback ship, the journey of the Stave church, and the architectural influence of Frank Lloyd Wright and Wadhams gas stations.

The couple, married 30 years, has traveled to 48 states and racked up incredible stories—like hunting UFOs, flying in a Vietnam-era Huey, and even crashing Prince’s wedding.

Books available at local retailers and reedypress.com.