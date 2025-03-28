Watch Now
How to Start Your Garden Early

Melinda Myers
Our Steph Brown stopped by the Home and Garden Show to hang out with gardening expert Melinda Myers! The pair chatted a bit about how to start your summer garden early!
There's still a few chances to learn even more from Melinda at the Home and Garden Show.

There's still a few chances to learn even more from Melinda at the Home and Garden Show.

On Saturday, she'll be hosting a Beautiful and Flavorful Container Gardens class at noon and an Affordable Renovations for Any Size Landscape class at 2:30.

On Sunday, you can take her Be a Waterwise Gardener class at 1:30.

Click here for more tips and tricks from Melinda's website.

