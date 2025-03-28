How to Start Your Garden Early

Our Steph Brown stopped by the Home and Garden Show to hang out with gardening expert Melinda Myers! The pair chatted a bit about how to start your summer garden early! You can watch that full interview above.

There's still a few chances to learn even more from Melinda at the Home and Garden Show.

On Saturday, she'll be hosting a Beautiful and Flavorful Container Gardens class at noon and an Affordable Renovations for Any Size Landscape class at 2:30.

On Sunday, you can take her Be a Waterwise Gardener class at 1:30.

