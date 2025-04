Meeting your goals can be so tough — it can be so easy to underestimate yourself and get in a rut. Author Mary Marantz new book can help you stop playing small and start winning big. She joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about Underestimated: The Surprisingly Simple Shift to Quit Playing Small, Name the Fear, and Move Foward Anyway.

Mary's book will be available for purchase on April 29th. Click here to pre-order it.