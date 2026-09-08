How to Help Someone Who Might Be Dealing With Suicidal Thoughts

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and you might not know how to help someone who has been dealing with suicidal thoughts. The staff at Behavioral Health Clinic wants to help.

They have tips on how to spot the warning signs — especially in children — and how to be supportive during a very tough time. The staff at Behavioral Health Clinic want to make it clear that talking about suicidal ideation will not make it worse.

If you're struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 988. You can also reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. These resources are confidential, available 24 hours a day, and free.

You can also get help from Behavioral Health Clinic — just visit their website.