How Small Acts of Giving Create Big Community Impact

For more than three decades, Heart of Canal Street has transformed everyday purchases into meaningful support for local charities. Sarah Neubauer of Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Jacobo Lovo of Latino Arts, Inc. share how the program helps fund organizations making a difference throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Through activities such as bingo, dining purchases, and shopping at Provision, guests can contribute to community causes while enjoying everything the property has to offer. Viewers will also hear how Latino Arts benefited as a previous recipient and learn simple ways to support charitable organizations through Heart of Canal Street's ongoing fundraising efforts.