How Mermaid Echo is Protecting Our Freshwater in Style

Mermaid Day is March 29th, and in Milwaukee, there's always a chance of a mysterious, magical sighting. Pierce, the scientist behind the character Mermaid Echo, joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about how we can all protect our waterways.

You can see Mermaid Echo in action on April 6th at her monthly show at Discovery World. She'll also be at the 14th Annual Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration on April 26th.

Click here to learn more about Mermaid Echo's Work and future appearances.

Watch the full interview above.