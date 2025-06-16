Watch Now
How Families Can Save More On Groceries

As Americans look for ways to save on groceries this summer, for the 22 million U.S. households receiving SNAP benefits, this is even more crucial (Source: USDA). The good news is there are convenient options to help low-income individuals feed themselves and their families.

Online grocery shopping continues to rise in popularity, with nearly 4 million households using this method to purchase food items every month of 2023 (Source: USDA). Amazon Access was developed to give individuals living in areas with low access to healthy food convenient ways to access quality, budget-friendly groceries.

Nancy Dalton, Director of Amazon Access, understands firsthand how budgets evolve throughout individual’s lives, and her team is focused on being there for customers along that journey – especially when they need it most.

Take advantage of savings on groceries with Amazon Access !

