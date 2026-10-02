How Crystals Can Help You in Your Next Season of Life

Gloria Witt, owner of Juicy Rocks, has been a hobby collector for most of her life. She started her online business when she started having too much to keep to herself.

Gloria joins us to discuss how crystals and stones can resonate within the different chapters of our lives. She explains that the crystals don't write the story, but they are something to carry with you in the next chapter. Taking this concept, she created her new line of crystals called A Chapter in Stone.