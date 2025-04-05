Project Bubaloo, a MKE based non-profit raising money for congenital heart disease (CHD) research. Heart defects are the most common birth defect and the #1 cause of birth defect related deaths among children. Callie Chiroff started Project Bubaloo after her son Theo passed in 2018, and to date they have raised over $777,000 toward the mission. The biggest fundraising event called Hops for Hearts is taking place on April 4th 2025 at the Pritzlaff building in Milwaukee. It will feature multiple local breweries, music, food, auctions and dancing. We are expecting over 600 patrons and have a goal of raising $100k

