The homeownership fair features various local real estate professionals, including lending, insurance, home inspectors, realtors, and other community resource professionals who can help buyers achieve homeownership. For more information about affordable loan products, city programs, employer-assisted grants, and neighborhood resources, visit the homeownership fair on June 7th, 2025, at Greater New Birth Church or visit Housing Resources Inc. You can also call 414-461-6330 for more information.