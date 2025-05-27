Hit the Links to Help Support Mental Health

The 5th Annual Charles E Kubly Foundation Golf Outing is just around the corner! It's your chance to hit the links and support mental health. Katie Frommelt, who is on the Young Leader's Council board, joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about ways to bring awareness to mental health issues and get a younger group involved in supporting people battling mental health illnesses.

The Golf Outing is on June 7th at Dretzka Golf Club from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can call 414-688-8567 for more information or visit this link.