History Meets the Holidays at a Milwaukee Landmark

Celebrate the season while discovering Milwaukee’s architectural past at Historic Milwaukee’s annual Holiday Lunch, happening December 12 at the Wisconsin Club.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal inside one of downtown Milwaukee’s historic treasures, along with a presentation from Keith Barnes and Carol Alexander of KCB Architects. They’ll share insights from their preservation and adaptive reuse work, including recent projects at the Wisconsin Club, and explore how historic buildings can be given new life while honoring their original character.

Guests can also take a self-guided look around the beautifully decorated private club before lunch. Registration is open, and the event typically sells out.

Learn More & Register: Historic Milwaukee