Marcin Selm joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about the 36th Annual Historic Concordia Home & Garden Tour. The tour attracts hundreds of people to show off beautiful Victorian and turn of the 20th century homes and gardens, but also brings attention to historic venues and community partners.

Saturday, June 14th, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm in the Historic Concordia Neighborhood

For more information, visit Historic Concordia Neighbors