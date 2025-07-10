Helping Paws, Ruff Riders Hitting the Road

Dawn Freiburger and Becky Ciriacks join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share where people can donate, foster dogs, and their Ruff Riders Event!

It's the 10th anniversary of the organization's biggest fundraiser, Ruff Riders. It is a poker run along with raffles, a silent auction, and a 50/50 to raise funds for the dogs in rescue. White Paws German Shepherd Rescue was founded in 2004 and has saved approximately 150-175 dogs a year. It doesn't shy away from medical dogs; taking them in and get them the vet care they need. Most of the dogs saved come from Texas, where they are normally found roaming the streets. They come from their fosters down there, up to WI or surrounding areas into foster homes. The organization does not have a facility, so all dogs go into family homes right away.

The Ruff Riders Event is on August 16 in Waubeka, Wisconsin.

For more information, visit WPGSR

