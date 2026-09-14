Helping More Children Discover the Joy of Reading

For 10 years, the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign has been working to put new books into the hands of children who need them most. What began in Cincinnati has expanded to more than 90 Title I schools across 22 states, helping young readers build literacy skills while fostering a lifelong love of reading. This fall, the initiative is celebrating a major milestone: the distribution of its 2 millionth book. A unique aspect of the program allows students to select their own books, empowering them to choose stories that spark their interests and encourage meaningful engagement with reading. Community members can help support childhood literacy and expand access to books by making a donation through the campaign. Learn more or contribute at Give a Child a Book.