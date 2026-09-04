Helping Kids Start the School Year with Confidence

The new school year is here, and Father Gene's Help Center is working to ensure every child has the clothing they need to feel confident, comfortable, and ready to learn.

Founded in 1969, the organization has spent decades providing clothing and support to individuals and families throughout the community. This back-to-school season, Father Gene's Help Center is helping children access essential clothing so they can start the year feeling respected and prepared for success in the classroom. The organization believes that clothing is a right, not a privilege, and continues its mission through generous donations and volunteer support.

Families can visit Father Gene's Help Center in West Allis for assistance, while community members can help by donating, volunteering, or supporting the organization's ongoing efforts.