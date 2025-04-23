Help Keep Our Waterways Clean!

Milwaukee Riverkeeper works hard to protect our environment all year round, not just on Earth Day! But, they're still doing something special to celebrate the holiday.

You can join other volunteers on April 26th from nine to noon for the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Annual Spring Cleanup. There are more than a hundred cleanup locations throughout the watershed.

After you've helped clean up, head over to the Rock the Green celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum and Garage from noon to three. Don't miss the Zach Pietrini Band!

For more information on the event, head over to www.MilwaukeeRiverkeeper.org