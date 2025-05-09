Heart Health Conversations Led by Star Jones

Star Jones who is an attorney, award winning television personality & longtime women’s heart health advocate – discusses her journey as a survivor of heart disease and the launch of Medtronic’s Letter to My Mother Campaign, which encourages women to take the pledge to talk to their mother or the women in their life about heart health. As the fourth generation in her family to experience heart disease, Jones is a passionate advocate for women’s health and heart health.

Heart disease has been the leading cause of death among women in the U.S. for more than a century and impacts more than 60 million women today. For women of color, these rates are even higher, with 59% of Black women and 43% of Hispanic women experiencing some kind of heart disease.