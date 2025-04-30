HAWSfest 2025

Join HAWS for our 42nd annual spring event, HAWSfest! This activity-based fundraising event for pets and people is filled with fun, food, activities, and fundraising for Waukesha’s open admission, no-kill animal shelter. Admission and parking are FREE.

People and pets are all welcomed! It is time for HAWSfest.

Lure Course hosted by Central Bark, Dog Dash timed by the Waukesha County Sheriff, Canine Van Goghs, Guess the Breed, Treat Toss, Face Painting, Scavenger Hunt, HAWS “Herd” from our Schallock Center, HAWS Adoptable Pets (Same-Day Adoptions!), Food Vendors, Raised Grain Brewing Co., Coffee Vendors, Mobile Dog Gym, Pet First Aid hosted by Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), Pet Photography, Pup Cups…

Lots of activities and fun for dogs (make sure your other pets are comfortable in a crowd or safe in a carrier/cart/backpack!)

Thanks to our Presenting Sponsor Yutka Fence and our over 65 vendors!

HAWSfest

Saturday, May 3rd

10am – 3pm

Sussex Village Park

hawspets.org/hawsfest

