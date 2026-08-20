Have a Un‑bear‑ably Fun Time at Zoo A La Cart!

It's time for Zoo A La Cart! Celebrate 40 years of this Milwaukee tradition as the Zoo comes alive with music, food, and fun! This four-day summer staple features national headliners, local and regional entertainment across six stages, more than 30 popular Milwaukee restaurants, and the animals! Don’t miss the extra-special fun that’s in store this year!

Check out these special offers:



Friday, the first 500 guests will receive a rubiks cube as a retro throwback to the 40th year.

Saturday, there will be 40 tailgate chairs to giveaway and a Zoo essentials kit with a tote bag/hat/water bottle.

A special meet and greet ticket giveaways for lovelytheband, jackrabbit featuring Dermot Mulroney, Chris Lane and Tank and the Bangas. Zoo staff will be gifting several lucky guests on those days.

With six stages of live music, including national headliners, over 30 local food vendors, and animals, they have a special festival opportunity like none other. Buy your tickets now: A La Carte at the Zoo - Milwaukee County Zoo