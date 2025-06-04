Watch Now
Have a Blast with These Summer Art Programs!

United Performing Arts Fund
Danceworks Summer Creative Arts Camps incorporate dance as well as visual arts and theater/storytelling for all ages, beginning at three years old. Registration is open at danceworksmke.org.

First Stage Theater Academy is in its 32nd year as the nation’s largest high-impact theater training program for young people. They offer classes emphasizing the process of becoming strong performers, creative thinkers, and confident young people, for students as young as age 4, up through high school seniors. Registration is open at firststage.org

