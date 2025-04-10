Hang It Again-Discover Affordable Art

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated “Hang It Again” Exhibit & Sale, an exciting opportunity for art lovers to refresh their collections with affordable, high-quality artwork. The exhibit opens on Sat., April 12 and runs through Apr 13, featuring an eclectic mix of previously owned and gently loved art pieces ready for a second life in new homes.

This unique sale offers a diverse array of artwork, including paintings, prints, photography, and sculptures, all donated by community members and art collectors. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s programs, supporting local artists, exhibitions and arts education initiatives.

“Hang It Again” is a win-win event – it allows people to refresh their walls with new art while giving others the chance to find beautiful pieces at affordable prices,” said Sue Schrader, Executive Director at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. “It’s also a sustainable way to enjoy art, ensuring these pieces continue to inspire.”

Whether you’re an avid collector, a first-time buyer, or simply looking for a unique piece to brighten your space, “Hang It Again” is the perfect opportunity to discover hidden gems while supporting the arts in Ozaukee County.