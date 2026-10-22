Greendale Goes Big for Halloween With Pumpkins, Pirates and Spooky Surprises

Halloween magic returns to the Historic Greendale Village with Hallowings, a multi-day celebration packed with family-friendly fun. Guests can carve and display pumpkins for free, helping create one of the area's largest displays of illuminated jack-o'-lanterns. Last year, more than 650 carved pumpkins lit up Gazebo Park.

The festivities also include live music, pumpkin bowling, gourd golf, costume contests, professional pumpkin carving, fresh hot apple cider mini-donuts, and the all-new Gift of Wings Halloween Parade featuring the Ghostbusters ECTOMOBILE, a 1938 Greendale fire engine, and a 25-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Don't miss Pumpkins Over Greendale, where a giant trebuchet launches pumpkins through the air.

Learn more at Gift of Wings.