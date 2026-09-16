Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Great Reads, Small Time Commitment

Boswell Book Compan
Great Reads, Small Time Commitment
Posted
and last updated

Looking for a book club pick that won't take weeks to finish? Boswell Book Company recommends three compelling novels, each around 200 pages. Audition by Katie Kitamura delivers mystery and conversation-worthy twists, while Seascrapers by Benjamin Wood follows a young shrimper whose life changes after a filmmaker arrives in town. For readers who enjoy philosophical fiction, Kathleen Rooney's Man Overboard offers an unforgettable tale of survival and self-discovery at sea. These shorter books prove you don't need hundreds of pages to spark great discussion https://www.boswellbooks.com

Report a typo