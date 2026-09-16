Great Reads, Small Time Commitment

Looking for a book club pick that won't take weeks to finish? Boswell Book Company recommends three compelling novels, each around 200 pages. Audition by Katie Kitamura delivers mystery and conversation-worthy twists, while Seascrapers by Benjamin Wood follows a young shrimper whose life changes after a filmmaker arrives in town. For readers who enjoy philosophical fiction, Kathleen Rooney's Man Overboard offers an unforgettable tale of survival and self-discovery at sea. These shorter books prove you don't need hundreds of pages to spark great discussion https://www.boswellbooks.com