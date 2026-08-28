Great Late Summer Season Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.
Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!
Espresso Martini Mocktail
Ingredients:
4 ounces espresso
2 ounces heavy whipping cream
2 ounces simple syrup
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
pinch salt
cocoa powder
1-2 dashes aromatic bitters (optional)
Instructions:
Into a cocktail shaker add ice, espresso, heavy cream, simple syrup, vanilla extract, salt, and optional aromatic bitters. Shake vigorously for about a minute or so. Pour into two martini glasses and dust with cocoa powder and a couple espresso beans if desired.
Blueberry Pie Espresso Martini Mocktail
Ingredients:
4 ounces espresso
2 ounces heavy whipping cream
2 ounces simple syrup
¾ oz blueberry syrup
pinch salt
Cold foam:
2 oz heavy cream
¾ oz blueberry syrup
Instructions:
Into a cocktail shaker add ice, espresso, heavy cream, simple syrup, blueberry syrup and salt. Shake vigorously for about a minute or so. Pour into two martini glasses and top with blueberry cold foam.
Blueberry syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup frozen blueberries (or fresh, muddled)
1 cup sugar
Instructions:
Add blueberries and sugar to a container and mix well. Cover and let rest in the fridge. The sugar will draw out liquid and flavor from the blueberries. Stir a few times over the next few hours and let rest in the fridge an additional day. Use as is or strain out solids and store in an airtight container in the fridge for 2 weeks.