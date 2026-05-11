Golfers of at ALL Levels Invited to Tee Off this Season

Golfers are invited to join the Dretzka Park Men’s Club, one of the longest-running golf clubs in the Milwaukee County Parks system. Established in the 1960s, the Dretzka Park Men’s Club has built a lasting tradition of bringing all golfers together for competitive play, organized leagues, and social connections. Now is a great time to join the club and play some competitive golf with a bunch!

The club’s first event of the 2026 season will take place on Saturday, May 16, at Dretzka Park Golf Course. For more information, visit DretzkaParkMensClub.com.