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Golfers of at ALL Levels Invited to Tee Off this Season

Dretzka Park Mens Club
Golfers of at ALL Levels Invited to Tee Off this Season
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Golfers are invited to join the Dretzka Park Men’s Club, one of the longest-running golf clubs in the Milwaukee County Parks system. Established in the 1960s, the Dretzka Park Men’s Club has built a lasting tradition of bringing all golfers together for competitive play, organized leagues, and social connections. Now is a great time to join the club and play some competitive golf with a bunch!

The club’s first event of the 2026 season will take place on Saturday, May 16, at Dretzka Park Golf Course. For more information, visit DretzkaParkMensClub.com.

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