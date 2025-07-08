Go to The Place Where Stories Come to Life!

Dana Elmzen joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Bookworm Gardens, a botanical garden where children’s books are brought to life. Hop aboard the Magic School Bus, huff, puff, and attempt to blow down one of the houses from the Three Pigs, or sit with Frog and Toad next to the pond loaded with koi. There are over 80 book-themed gardens to enjoy! Many of the plants in those spaces are complementary to the book. You can expect the plant pigsqueak in the Three Pigs garden and toad lily in the Frog and Toad garden. Everything is designed to be experiential, magical, and altogether whimsical. Because some of these books have been around for decades, the Gardens lean into feelings of nostalgia that are not easily replicated anywhere else.

Visit the Gardens! They are open May 1 – October 31. Tickets, events, programs, and so much more can be found at Bookworm Gardens