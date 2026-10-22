Give Leftover Halloween Candy a Delicious Second Life

Halloween may be all about the candy, but what happens after trick-or-treating ends? On Morning Blend, mom of four, author, and influencer Kyla Marie Charles shares creative ways to re-purpose leftover Halloween candy into festive treats everyone can enjoy. Click here for Kyla's cookbook.

From a sweet-and-salty Halloween Trail Mix packed with cereal, pretzels, candy corn, and chocolate favorites to an easy Halloween Candy Bark made with melted white chocolate and leftover treats, these recipes are simple, fun, and family-approved. Even better, many of the ingredients can be found on sale at your local Piggly Wiggly, making Halloween fun easier on the wallet.

Find everything you need for spooky snacks, parties, and trick-or-treat season at your neighborhood Pig.

Learn more and find your nearest store at Piggly Wiggly.

Halloween Trail Mix Recipe: A delicious, easy homemade trail mix recipe that will use up your kid’s leftover Halloween Candy and pack up perfectly for the whole family to enjoy.

Ingredients:

-1 box Crispix cereal (sale)

-1 bag of Bugles

-4 cups Rold Gold mini pretzels (sale)

-1 bag candy corn (sale)

-1 bag candy corn pumpkins (sale)

-1 bag Reese’s Pieces/ M&M’s/Sno Caps/Tootsie Rolls (chocolate-y Halloween treat) (sale)

- Optional: Salted cashews/Nuts/Chocolate Chips (sale)

-1 1/2 sticks Butter melted (sale)

-2/3 cup brown sugar

- 2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper and add the cereal, bugles, pretzels, and any cashews or peanuts into an extra large bowl, leaving out the candies, sugar, butter, and maple syrup.

Melt butter in a microwave-safe dish on high in microwave until melted (about 1 minute), and stir in the brown sugar and maple syrup until fully combined with the butter.

Pour the butter mixture over the dry mix, tossing and stirring until evenly covered.

Spread the covered mix evenly over the two pans, adding back any leftover butter mixture to the top if some remains in the bowl.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, tossing the mixture to stir up occasionally.

Let the pans cool completely, and then sprinkle in the candies, stirring to combine and mix.

Store in an airtight container for up to a full week until ready to serve

Halloween Candy Chocolate Bark Recipe:

Ingredients:

-2 cups white chocolate

-Leftover Halloween Candy (sale)

Directions:

Make Halloween Candy Bark by melting the white chocolate in the microwave in 30 second increments, while stirring in between.

Once fully melted, spread the chocolate evenly into a thin layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

While still warm, sprinkle leftover chopped and pieced halloween candy over the bark evenly.

Freeze or refrigerate until the chocolate is solid and candy is fully set, and then break into bark pieces.

Store in a airtight container.

All ingredients available at your local Piggly Wiggly. [Featured sale items week of 10/22 include Crispix (Kellog’s) Cereal, Rold Gold (Frito-Lay) Pretzels, Brach’s Candy Corn and Pumpkins, Tootsie Rolls, M&M’s, Planter’s Peanuts, Piggly Wiggly Butter, and various Halloween Candy]

