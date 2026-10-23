Girl Scouts Kick Off a New Year of Fun, Friendship and Adventure

A new year of adventure is underway with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast! Girls in grades K–12 can discover new interests, build confidence, make friends and develop skills through experiences ranging from STEM and outdoor activities to entrepreneurship.

We learn what makes the experience special and how girls can participate. Options extend beyond traditional troops, with girls able to attend events, head to camp or participate independently as Individually Registered Members.

Ready to start an adventure? Explore upcoming activities on the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast event calendar or learn how to join. Call 800-565-4475 for more information.