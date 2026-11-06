Girl Scouts Introduce Two Sweet New Additions to the 2027 Cookie Lineup

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast are bringing exciting new options to the 2027 Girl Scout Cookie season with the introduction of two first-ever products: Girl Scout Sparkables™ and Patch Pals™. Sparkables, developed with Partake®, are the first allergy-friendly Girl Scout cookie, offering a crunchy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles that can be enjoyed by more families. Patch Pals, created with BARK, are blueberry muffin-flavored dog treats designed to let four-legged friends join in the fun. Local Girl Scout Brooklyn D. shares why these new additions are generating so much excitement and how every cookie purchase helps support leadership, STEM, travel, outdoor adventures, and community service opportunities for Girl Scouts throughout southeast Wisconsin.

The 2027 Girl Scout Cookie Program begins January 12. Learn more at Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast.