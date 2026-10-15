Gifts of Love, Lasting Impact: Helping Cancer Fighters Across Wisconsin

What started as one woman's desire to help friends facing cancer has grown into a powerful community mission. Chix 4 a Cause is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing "Gifts of Love" to people undergoing cancer treatment, regardless of age or gender. Those gifts can include financial assistance, groceries, transportation, housing support, special experiences, and other resources tailored to individual needs. Since its founding, the organization has provided more than $550,000 in support to individuals and families throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Led by Executive Director Carmen Fox, a former Gift of Love recipient, the organization continues to uplift cancer fighters one act of kindness at a time.

Learn more or get involved at Chix 4 a Cause.