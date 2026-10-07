Get Weird, Milwaukee: A Full Week of “Weird Al” Fun Is Coming

Milwaukee is about to get a whole lot weirder. In celebration of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s Bigger & Weirder Tour stop at Fiserv Forum on October 17, Milwaukee Record is hosting its fourth annual Weird Al Week from October 12-18.

The festivities include a Weird Al record spin at The Wiggle Room, a screening of UHF at the Avalon Theatre, trivia, karaoke, themed happy hours, and multiple afterparties at Sugar Maple. Local artists can even showcase and sell their own Weird Al-inspired creations throughout the week.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or simply appreciate a good parody, this celebration promises plenty of laughs and offbeat fun. Learn more and follow the week’s events at Milwaukee Record.