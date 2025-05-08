Get Ready to Groove: Family Dance Party at The Cooperage

Looking for a fun, family-friendly activity this weekend? The Kid Boogie Down event at The Cooperage in Milwaukee is a must! Experience over-the-top sensory entertainment as kids and adults alike dance to classic disco, funk, and modern hits. Enjoy free balloon animals and water tattoos, plus sweet treats from Sugar Spun. This memorable dance party is set for Saturday, May 10th from 11 am to 2 pm. Don't miss out! Grab your tickets now on Eventbrite. Get ready to boogie down, Milwaukee!

Secure your spot at this exciting dance party—head over toEventbrite to get your tickets today!