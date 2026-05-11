Get Ready For Fat Bird Week!

Partnering with SOS Save Our Songbirds to educate Wisconsinites on ways we can help birds at home!

Fat Bird Week is a fun and engaging way to celebrate our chunky native birds and learn how to help them! Through a single elimination, bracket-style tournament, the public votes for their favorite bulbous-bird. Previous winners include the Hefty Horned Lark and the Spherical White-throated Sparrow.

This year, Fat Bird Week is taking place from Friday, May 8th, through Friday, May 15th. The winner will be announced on Monday, May 18th. Images of individual contestants on our website at Fat Bird Week.