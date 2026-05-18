Get Ready For BLK Girl Fest

BLK Girl Space is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization operating since December 2023, dedicated to supporting the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of Black women and girls. Since its founding, BLK Girl Space has provided free monthly group therapy sessions, youth mentorship opportunities, maternal wellness programming, and community-centered events that make mental health and wellness more accessible. Our work is rooted in the belief that when Black women and girls have access to safe and affirming spaces, healing begins and communities grow stronger.

BLK Girl Fest is on Saturday, July 25th, 2026, at the Baird Center from 11 am to 4 pm. To purchase tickets, visit blkgirlspace.org or call 414-394-0286.