Get Ready For a Weekend of Games!

The Midwest Gaming Classic stands as our country’s largest retro gaming event taking over all 3 floors of Milwaukee’s downtown convention center – and the offerings keep growing each year. The event’s welcoming atmosphere attracted over 30,000 visitors from around the world last year. Why such a frenzy? The Midwest Gaming Classic is the only event to offer 10,000+ playable games ranging from vintage to new releases alongside vendors, musical acts, wrestling, cosplay, competitions, and more. Access to all the fun is included with the price of admission. Kids under 9 can attend for free!

The heart of the gathering is the Game Center filled with over 250 pinball and arcade video games (no quarters required), as well as every generation of home consoles. Other areas will host gaming exhibits, tabletop games, live entertainment, live-action role-playing, video game art displays, and more. With loyal attendees that include both locals and visitors from Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain, the Midwest Gaming Classic has become the largest celebration of retro and modern gaming in the country, with more than 350,000 square feet of gaming and nostalgia. The event is estimated to generate over $3 million in tourism dollars for the Milwaukee area, according to Visit Milwaukee.

www.midwestgamingclassic.com

This Weekend: April 4-6

April 4th PREVIEW NIGHT from 6 pm-12am, limited events opened, vendors closed – $50

Apr 5th, FULL SHOW from 10am-8pm – $55

April 6th, FAMILY DAY from 10am-5pm – $30