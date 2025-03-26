Get Ready For a Disco Party

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is located in the heart of Cedarburg’s National Historic District and is a gathering place that fosters community, arts and history. It’s celebrating its 40th anniversary this year!

Let’s Get Groovy is our third annual spring fundraiser and will be the grooviest party in town. People can boogie to Chicago’s Disco Circus while drinking 70’s themed cocktails. The event will feature a best-dressed contest, a retro photo booth and a silent auction.

Saturday, March 29

Doors open @7pm

Music begins @8pm Tickets available at https://www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org or 262.375.3676