Get Fit Without Breaking the Budget with Milwaukee Recreation

Looking to improve your health without the high cost of fitness programs? Milwaukee Recreation's Community Wellness Program offers dozens of free classes designed to help community members build healthier lifestyles through exercise, education, and connection. For nearly a decade, the program has provided accessible wellness opportunities at Milwaukee Public Schools and community partner locations, with offerings ranging from yoga and biking clubs to Zumba, healthy cooking classes, and strength training. Many participants discover new interests and develop lasting healthy habits that continue long after the classes end. Community Wellness Supervisor Zechariah Diemert shares some of the program's hidden gems and explains how Milwaukee Recreation is removing financial barriers to health and wellness for individuals and families across the community. Learn more and register for classes at Milwaukee Recreation Community Wellness.