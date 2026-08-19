Get a "Taste of Egypt" in Oak Creek!

It's that time of year again for the Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek. This hidden gem is happening the weekend of August 21-23rd. St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church are giving you a true “taste of Egypt,” by making stuffed grape leaves. This festival favorite dish is popular because stuffed grape leaves are an ancient tradition passed down through generations.

This event is free parking and admission! Join them from 11a.m.-7p.m. at St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church in Oak Creek this weekend!

Find more at Taste of Egypt | 2026 Taste of Egypt - St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church