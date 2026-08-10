Gain "Self Defense" the Serpent Way

Learn how to stand up for yourself at Garden of Serpents! Tune in to catch Lily Beyer, owerner and operator of this Jiu Jitsu and Martial Arts academy, teaches Tiff, first-hand how to take a "Regulated & Resilient" approach to Self-Defense. Will Tiff triumphantly master the skills? Watch to find out!

Lily offers custom workshops, corporate staff de- escalation training , and collaborations with community pop ups all over Wisconsin. Every curriculum is built around nervous system regulation, active consent , and practical space management- empowering individuals of all ages and fitness levels to override that biological freeze response and build an unshakeable baseline for personal safety.

For more, visit Neutral Ground Academy – Jiu Jitsu / Martial Arts | Milwaukee