Carole Nicksin joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share about the upcoming Mini Fest!

Milwaukee Magazine co-sponsors "Mini Fest", a crafts festival for kids, filled with arts and craft activities and food trucks at Zócalo Park! The second annual Mini Fest will be on July 12, 2025.

Milwaukee Magazine has also published its third edition of MilMag Mini, a children's magazine with fun stories, activities, and "madlib" games.